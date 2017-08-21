'Altair: A Record of Battles' Episode 6 Spoilers: Will Phoenicia Fall Into the Empire's Rule?

Shoukoku no Altair Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Altair: A Record of Battles."

Mahmut once again finds himself at the receiving end of a Balt-Rhein Empire's assault on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Altair: A Record of Battles."

It may have taken a lot of convincing that even led to Mahmut dangling in the air with only Cyrus' grip keeping him from a deadly fall, but the Binbashi has managed to convince Caesar Apollodorus' son to lend him a ship. He planned to go to Phoenicia's nation ally, Venedik, to talk to the man himself about sending reinforcements — a suggestion that was turned down at the senate assembly earlier.

Cyrus has promised Mahmut a ship at daybreak after the latter told Cyrus to entrust him with Phoenicia's fate. But will Mahmut even make it to that ship before the Balt Rein Empire's fleet initiates a violent confrontation? And if he does, will he be able to convince Venedik to send aid for Phoenicia?

The preview shown at the end of the episode suggests that Phoenicia will soon find itself in dire straits as the Empire's fleet closes in. Mahmut may be forced to face the fleet himself, if only to fulfill the promise he gave to Cyrus. But it seems that unexpected help might just arrive as well.

"Shoukoku no Altair" or "Altair: A Record of Battles" is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kotono Katou. It is the story of a young military officer, Mahmut, and his efforts to protect his country — Turkey — from invasion attempts from the neighboring empire of Balt-Rhein. The manga has been serialized in Kodansha's "Monthly Shounen Sirius" since 2007 and won Best Shounen Manga at the 41st Annual Kodansha Manga Awards held earlier this year.

"Altair: A Record of Battles" airs on Fridays late night at 2:25 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.