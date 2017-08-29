'Altair: A Record of Battles' Episode 8 Spoilers: Mahmut and Cyrus Confront Venedik's City-State Ruler in 'Masquerade of Sincerity'

Shoukoku no Altair Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Altair: A Record of Battles."

Phoenicia has fallen in a blaze of fire, and Mahmut and Cyrus are in Venedik to get some answers on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Altair: A Record of Battles."

After 3,000 years of successfully fending off invasion attempts from all sides, Phoenicia, the oldest port city of Rumeliana, was driven into a tight corner in this week's back-to-back episodes. Using a strategy put together by Minister Louis, the Balt-Rhein Empire's land army coming in from the crystal cliffs was finally able to invade the previously impregnable city.

Apollodorus decided to surrender to keep the people of Phoenicia from being slaughtered, but Magistros Constantinus held on to his patriotic ideals to the very end of his life in the hands of Duchess Lelederik.

On the other hand, Mahmut and Cyrus were able to escape into the sea with help from Cyrus' friends, who told the latter not to return until he's ready to take their city back from the Empire. The two of them were later picked up by the Nero Lupo, the flagship of the Venedik Armada led by Captain Brega.

And now that Mahmut and Cyrus have reached Venedik, Phoenicia's nation ally who failed to send reinforcements soon enough to drive the Imperial forces away, the angered former Pasha is more than ready to have his questions answered.

However, the preview for the next episode, titled "Masquerade of Sincerity," shows that the answer the city-state ruler, Doce Lucio, gives him will hardly satisfy Mahmut.

What could possibly make a nation betray a 200-year-old alliance other than being rational realists? Is there really more to it, or are Mahmut's emotions only making him over-think things beyond what was necessary?

"Altair: A Record of Battles" airs on Fridays late night at 2:25 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.