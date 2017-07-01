Alyssa Milano News: Former 'Charmed' Actress Reveals She Prayed for Shannen Doherty During Her Battle with Cancer

While it was heavily speculated that they had been at odds since their "Charmed" days together, Alyssa Milano recently revealed that she had been praying for Shannen Doherty, who announced last April that her breast cancer has finally been in remission.

Facebook/CharmedShown is a scene from one of "Charmed's" Halloween specials with Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty's respective Phoebe and Prue Halliwell characters wearing their Halloween costumes.

When Doherty left the popular TV series "Charmed" at the end of its third season, rumors claiming that her departure from the show was because of her then ongoing conflict with co-star Milano were loud. While the two never publicly acknowledged their conflict, Milano in a recent interview finally shed light on the issue.

During her guesting at "E!'s Daily Pop," host Catt Sadler asked Milano if she had ever spoken with Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. In reply to the question, the former "Charmed" actress revealed that she and Doherty have been talking a lot on Twitter via the social media's direct message (DM) feature.

According to Milano, the last time she spoke with Doherty was two or three days prior to her appearance on "E!'s Daily Pop," and they had agreed to meet, although they have yet to set a definite schedule on when it will happen. When prompted on what changed the dynamics between her and her former co-star, Milano said that whatever it may have been, it is relevant now, thanks to the events in their respective lives.

"I think that what she has gone through, (and) motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people. I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her," Milano said.

Because of the renewed friendship between the two, fans can only wonder if there will be no more stopping them from joining forces anew in reprising their respective "Charmed" roles. After all, it has been speculated that the earlier announced reboot of the series has been delayed because of the clamor of their cult following to feature the original cast members.

Will the renewed friendship between Milano and Doherty bring back the original "power of three" on TV, along with Holly Marie Combs, who played the middle Halliwell sister in "Charmed?"

Fans can only hope so.