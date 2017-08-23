Alzheimer's Disease Cure News 2017: New Researches Claim Healthier Lifestyle Could Prevent the Debilitating Disease

Reuters / Denis Balibouse A comparison of a healthy brain hemisphere (left) compared to a hemisphere of the brain of an Alzheimer's Disease patient

Alzheimer's Disease is still considered as one of the top illnesses that kills thousands of Americans each year. But new research claims that there could be a way to possibly prevent the disease.

A new research that is reportedly spearheaded by Honor Health family physician Dr. Jeannine Hinds claims that Alzheimer's Disease could be prevented by a healthy diet.

"Studies show the brains of Alzheimer's patients have plaque, deficits of certain brain chemicals and inflammation. Some of these symptoms are directly or indirectly related to chronic disease like diabetes or high blood pressure," Hinds stated. This means that engaging in a healthy diet could possibly slow down the effects of the degenerative disease that damages the brain.

"If we can make a diet rich in healthier fats, veggies and anti-oxidants, that helps with the inflammatory process associated Alzheimer's," Hinds also said.

The doctor is also suggesting to follow a diet that is composed of healthier fats and anti-oxidants to prevent the inflammation that is often linked to Alzheimer's. One of the diets that she is suggesting is called the MIND diet that features foods like leafy greens, berries, and fishes.

Other reports claim that a study from the Vanderbilt University found out that consuming juices from raw fruit and vegetable could reduce a person's chances of developing Alzheimer's Diet by as much as 76 percent. However, the study claims that a person has to have three servings of raw juice or vegetable juices per week to make it an effective way to combat the disease.

The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, on the other hand, also suggests that people should jog for at least 15 miles weekly to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's by around 40 percent.

Meanwhile, several researchers from the University of Ghent are suggesting that learning another language could possibly delay the effects of Alzheimer's Disease by four years since speaking more than one language could help in slowing down the cognitive ageing.