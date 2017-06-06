Alzheimer's Disease Symptoms: Memory Loss Apparent in Early Stages

Alzheimer's disease is becoming more and more prevalent in the United States with each passing year, so it is important to know the signs and symptoms of the ailment early on.

REUTERS/Denis BalibouseOne hemisphere of a healthy brain (L) is pictured next to one hemisphere of a brain of a person suffering from Alzheimer disease.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million citizens are afflicted with Alzheimer's disease in America alone. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the country, as it increased by 89 percent since the year 2000.

For those who are unaware, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. The majority of people who have the illness are aged 65 and above. And since it is a progressive disease, symptoms of Alzheimer's worsen over time.

In the early stages of the disease, the symptoms are generally mild. However, as the disease intensifies, so does memory loss. According to Alzheimer's Society, people who have Alzheimer's usually exhibit memory loss symptoms like losing their items, forgetting a person's name, getting lost in a conversation or forgetting recent events, becoming lost in a familiar place and forgetting important dates.

Memory loss is apparently the earliest sign of the ailment's presence, but an Alzheimer's patient's communication and thinking will also deteriorate. This includes repeating themselves, difficulty in following a conversation, visuospatial problems, difficulty in concentrating or decision-making and losing track of the day or date.

In its later stages, people with Alzheimer's disease sometimes experience delusions or hallucinations. They may also undergo behavioral changes like becoming more agitated, restless or aggressive. Additionally, those afflicted with the disease may develop problems with walking or eating.

As a result, patients with the disease usually require a caregiver to look after them. However, it has also been found out that 35 percent of caregivers for Alzheimer's or dementia patients experience declining health because of their duties.

A cure for Alzheimer's disease has yet to be discovered, though there are treatments for its symptoms. However, the disease's progression cannot be halted. Life expectancy differs from person to person, but people with Alzheimer's disease can live up to eight to 10 years on average after discovery of its first symptoms.