Amal and George Clooney Twins News: Couple Gets Maximum Security for Their Newborns

Amal and George Clooney have welcomed their newborn twins, Ella and Alexander, and the Hollywood actor is excited to play the role of a father. Meanwhile, the Clooneys are planning to install maximum security for their twins.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonAmal and George Clooney have welcomed their newborn twins, Ella and Alexander, into their family.

Last Tuesday, June 6, Amal and George welcomed into their lives their newborn twins.

"Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the couple, who tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy, said in a statement.

Previously, George shared during an interview on French program "Rencontres de Cinema" that he's really happy and excited about fatherhood.

"It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all... with arms wide open," the actor revealed.

Meanwhile, Amal and George are planning to splurge on setting up security measures for their twins, Ella and Alexander.

A source told Daily Star, "Fatherhood was a long time coming for George so he's not risking his brood coming to any harm."

On the top of the couple's list of security measures for the twins is a pair of bodyguards that costs £250,000 a year. These men have already been briefed to protect the Clooneys on family outings, and run a schedule in keeping the nursery secure.

Aside from the bodyguards, George also reportedly allotted £100,000 for a network of motion sensors and lasers to secure his mansion in Sonning, Berkshire. Another pair of men will be added in securing the perimeter of the mansion, which costs £100,000 per year.

George also spent a total of £900,000 to install a Simon Horn nursery pad and renovate his home to make their mansion baby-safe for Ella and Alexander's arrival.