Amal, George Clooney News: Couple Welcomes 'Healthy, Happy' Twins

Amal and George Clooney are now officially first-time parents. On Tuesday morning, the human rights lawyer gave birth to twins, Ella and Alexander.

(Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)FILE PHOTO -- Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," the new mom and dad said in an official statement.

"Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," they continued, the last part said in jest.

Known as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, George, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014 after a year of dating, recently spoke about being a first time dad in his 50s.

"My favorite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college and they are laughing," Clooney said on the French TV show "Rencontres de Cinema."

The actor recalled how his friends, majority of which have children that are now off to college, assured him that being a parent will be an amazing experience he will definitely love.

George added that they also messed with him a bit, too. "Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying and the whole table just busted up laughing," he recalled.

Despite this, George is "happy" and "excited" about the new "adventure" he and Amal are going to have. "We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open," he said.

Now that they are parents, the Clooneys will not travel to dangerous regions, where their careers usually take them. Amal is internationally recognized for her work as a barrister while George does humanitarian work for the United Nations (UN).

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," the new father of two said as per The Guardian. "I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome," he went on to say.