Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in Four Years; Actress Granted Control over Her Finances

YouTube/HollyscoopAmanda Bynes recently gave her first interview almost five years after she left the spotlight.

On Friday, Bynes spoke with Hollyscoop host Diana Madison and shared that she is now three years sober. The actress also revealed her plans to come back to acting and start up her own fashion line.

"I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show that I'm the star of it," she said.

Additionally, Bynes mentioned that fashion school keeps her busy these days. "I've been going to school lately, fashion school, and I love it. I've learnt how to sew, I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future," the 31-year-old added. "Other than that, I hike, I take spinning classes and I feed the homeless and that's been really interesting and fun."

Bynes's last acting stint was in the 2010 film "Easy A" with Emma Stone. She previously starred in the 2002 sitcom "What I Like About You" and Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show," which aired from 1999 to 2002.

Things appear to be going well for Bynes these past few months. Vulture reports that the once-troubled actress has been granted control over her finances in March, thanks to the help of her mother, Lynn. She has been in control of Bynes's estate for almost three years, but the court finally decided to give the actress control over her own financial affairs.



"The court felt, based on Amanda's progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda's money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately," Bynes's conservatorship attorney Nyree Kolanjian told PEOPLE. "This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda's doing fantastic."

Bynes mostly shied away from the spotlight after dealing with mental health issues and a series of brushes with the law. Over the past four years, the former child star focused on staying sober, mending her once-strained relationship with her parents and her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.