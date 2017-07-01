Amanda Seyfried Shares Sweet Message, Photo of Husband Thomas Sadoski on His Birthday

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Amanda Seyfried secretly married Thomas Sadoski in March.

Amanda Seyfried is still very much in love with her new husband, Thomas Sadoski, as she revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Sadoski recently celebrated his 41st birthday, and Seyfried made sure that the world knew about their love. In an Instagram photo captioned "Still can't take my eyes off you," Seyfried is captured smiling and staring at her husband. The couple was riding plastic horses, accompanied by their adorable dog in between.

In another post, Seyfried can be seen riding on Sadoski's back as their dog jumps on him. Judging by their outfits and the beautiful scenery behind them, the couple appeared to be enjoying some outdoor activities.

Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their new baby, a daughter, in March. This much was confirmed to PEOPLE by the "Mean Girl" alum's rep. The couple got engaged in September last year.

Prior to the announcement, Sadoski appeared as a guest on "The Late Late Show" and admitted to host James Corden that he and Seyfried had already gotten married. The revelation shocked viewers, as well as Corden, who was initially going to refer to Seyfried as Sadoski's fiancee.

"We eloped," Sadoski said. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing."

Sadoski continued to say that Seyfried is "the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world," which brought tears to Corden's eyes. At the time of the interview, Seyfried had not yet given birth. Sadoski admitted that he was both excited and terrified of becoming a father. A week later, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met in 2015 on the off-Broadway show "The Way We Get By," which the two worked together on. However, they did not immediately start dating. It was not until they met again on the set of "The Last Word" when the two struck up a romance.