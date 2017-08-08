'Amazing Spider-Man 3' and Sinister Six Details: Director Dishes on What The Film Would Have Looked Like

(Photo: Sony Pictures) Andrew Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Marc Webb, the director of "Amazing Spider-Man" films starring Andrew Garfield as the titular superhero, has revealed what the third installment in the franchise would have looked like.

In an interview with Den of Geek, he talked about his idea for "Amazing Spider-Man 3" involving the famous Spider-Man villains known as the Sinister Six.

They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted ... Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin. We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions about how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far ahead when we started building in those things. But it was a fun exercise. I look back very fondly on those days.

That was the plan indeed. It was even reported three years ago that the Sinister Six movie he was talking about was set for 2016 while "Amazing Spider-Man 3" was slated for 2018.

Unfortunately, as fans know now, neither of the films made it to the big screen after Sony pulled the plug on the series and collaborated with Marvel to do a reboot, making the wall-crawler officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Interestingly, the Sinister Six concept appears to still be on the table after it was teased in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" starring Tom Holland.

The end credits for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" teased the eventual rise of Scorpion (Michael Mando), a known member of the Sinister Six. He even mentioned that he has "friends" who would like to go after Spider-Man.

The villainous group has taken many forms in the comics over the years. Doctor Octopus was almost ways part of the group while Vulture (Michael Keaton), the main baddie in the Holland-topbilled blockbuster, was a member of team in many of its incarnations.

However, with Peter Parker still new to the superhero business, it looks like a Sinister Six "Spider-Man" film is a long way down the road since he would need to have mastered the swing of things before he can take them on.

This is also what "Spider-Man: Homecoming" screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley pointed out in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.