Amazon 'Anytime' App News: Company Working on Cross-Platform, Standalone Messaging App

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016.

Amazon is reportedly working on its standalone messaging app called "Anytime" that will work on various platforms apart from mobile devices.

Just recently, AFTV News reported that Amazon had sent out a survey to its customers that was focused on learning what consumers would most like to have in a messaging app.

It was also mentioned that a customer who saw the survey said that it seemed to be hinting that the messaging app was a "ready product."

AFTV News also shared what looked like promotional images for the rumored "Anytime" messaging service. The "Anytime by Amazon" picture showed the tagline: "Everyone you message, all with one app." Meanwhile, the same image featured illustrations of a smartphone, a laptop, and a smartwatch that implied the rumored app will have cross-platform support.

Another image that was revealed contained the main features to expect from the rumored Anytime app. Generally, the leaked poster suggested that Anytime will have most of the functions available in leading messaging apps that are already in the market for mobile platforms.

The photo said the Anytime messaging service would only require a sender to search for the recipient's name, unlike other apps that require contact numbers. This suggested that Anytime might have the same search mechanics as that of social media sites. These group chats were also said to be customizable and lets users assign color codes to conversations or nicknames to their friends.

Leaked information also shared that Anytime will feature group messaging where customers can use @mentions, share multimedia files and initiate group video chat. Users will also be allowed to share other types of files like GIF images, stickers, and emojis.

Meanwhile, Amazon is expected to make video calls more fun by allowing filters, special effects and masks activated during conversations.

Like in Facebook's Messenger app, Anytime will also offer competitive games within the messaging service. The leaked photo also said users will be able to "listen to music" or "split a bill" through Anytime, though how it works remains to be seen.

True enough, the iOS App Store and Google Play are both already filled with various messaging and social media apps that offer most of what Anytime is rumored to feature. However, it could still get ample market support with its cross-platform function.