Amazon Dash Wand Release Date, Specs, Price News: Get Grocery Scanner With Alexa for Free

In light of Amazon's acquisition of supermarket chain Whole Foods, the popular e-commerce website has introduced the Amazon Dash Wand with Alexa — a device that will help consumers keep track of their grocery lists.

AmazonA promotional image for the Amazon Dash Wand with Alexa.

The Amazon Dash Wand comes with the company's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa. It is an ideal device for people who always miss out buying certain items because they forgot to put it on their grocery lists.

Despite being such a handy tool, some consumers might not see the Dash Wand as a necessity. However, Prime members can actually get this device for free. Purchasing the $20 grocery scanner actually gives consumers a $20 Amazon gift card and 90 days of free AmazonFresh delivery.

To add items to the Amazon Dash Wand, users have two options: to say the name of the item or to scan its barcode. After that, the item is immediately added to the grocery list. Because of this functionality, users will be able to add anything ranging from kitchen or bathroom items to gardening tools.

Via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, the grocery list will be uploaded to the cloud and will automatically show up in one's Amazon cart. Users will be able to add or remove items easily and they can even hear voice recordings to see which individual at home put certain items on the list.

This shopping aid is also easily accessible to all family members. The Dash Wand is magnetic so it can be stuck onto the fridge. On the other hand, it also has a hook so it can be hung on any wall.

The Amazon Dash Wand runs on two AAA batteries. The device can be easily set up just by using an iPhone or Android device.

If that isn't enough, users will also get a taste of what Alexa has to offer. Though not all of her skills will be available on the Dash Wand, users can still ask for weather forecasts and recipes as well as control other smart home devices.