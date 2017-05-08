Amazon Echo 'Knight' Release Date, Specs News: Leaked Images Hint at Smart Speaker With Built-In Touchscreen Display

Amazon is rumored to be releasing a new Echo device codenamed "Knight," and according to images that were recently leaked online, this smart speaker could come with more functionalities due to the presence of a touchscreen display.

AmazonA promotional image for the current Amazon Echo

Images of the purported Amazon Echo device were first discovered by AFTVnews. The publication was able to locate low-resolution images on Amazon's servers, similar to how it was able to find proof of the Echo Look prior to its official launch.

Based on the leaked images, the new Echo device will have a rectangular form factor with a titled display. Said to be about seven inches, the touchscreen display is located above the speakers. Apart from better audio quality than the current Echo, the device's display will reportedly allow Amazon's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, to accomplish more tasks.

A few hours after AFTVnews' report, popular leaker Evan Blass added fuel to the rumor by releasing high-resolution images of the said device. He released two images which showed that the rumored smart speaker will come in both black and white.

Amazon has not commented on the leaked images. However, back in November 2016, Bloomberg reported that the company was indeed developing a premium Echo-like speaker with a screen. The arrival of this device is said to capitalize on the popularity of Amazon Alexa as well as fend off competition from Google Home and Apple's rumored Siri speaker.

According to reports, the new Echo device could arrive as early as next month. This rumored release window also seems plausible given that Amazon has just cut the price of the current Echo. The speaker is now only sold at $149.99 following a $30 discount.

Amazon presented this deal as an ideal gift for Mother's Day, which takes place on May 13. However, some are speculating that the recent price reduction could also possibly signify the arrival of a new Amazon Echo device.

However, until Amazon makes an official announcement, information regarding the release date and specs of the rumored Echo device should be taken with a grain of salt.