Amazon Echo Look Release Date, Specs, Price News: Hands-Free Camera With Alexa Designed as Personal Style Assistant

Amazon has introduced the Echo Look, a hands-free camera and style assistant. Featuring the company's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, users will be able to look their best and keep track of their outfits, regardless of whether they're already a style influencer or still a budding fashionista.

(Photo: Amazon)A promotional image for the Amazon Echo Look.

The Amazon Echo Look takes full-length photos when the user issues a voice command. It is equipped with built-in LED lighting, a depth-sensing camera and computer vision-based background blur. These features put the focus solely on the subject and his or her outfit, ensuring that it will pop not only on the screen but also in real life.

The camera can also take live 360-degree video so users can see all angles of their outfit via their smartphone.

For days when users aren't too sure about what to wear or they need a second opinion on an outfit, they can use the Echo Look's Style Check feature. Users will simply upload two photos and based on machine learning algorithms and advice from fashion experts, they will learn which outfit ascribes to current trends and is more flattering on their body type.

The smart device can also create lookbooks so users can keep track of their outfits and make note of their favorites. They can also use this feature to discover new styles that they might want to try out.

Photos captured by the Echo Look are easily shared on social media sites so users can seek the advice of family and friends as well.

Apart from being a style companion, the Echo Look provides the same functionalities as other Echo devices such as reading news and audiobooks, playing music, getting weather and traffic updates, accessing emails, and communicating with other smart home devices. It is also cloud-based so more skills and features are continually being added.

The Amazon Echo Look is priced at $199.99. Interested customers will need to request an invitation from Amazon to purchase the device.