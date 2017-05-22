Amazon Echo Show Release Date, Specs News: Alexa Now Delivers a More Interactive Experience

Amazon's Echo lineup recently went through an upgrade with the addition of Echo Show. The new smart speaker comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display along with a camera to make it more interactive for users.

When Amazon released its first Echo device in 2014, it did not gain a lot of attention from users. That is until Amazon took it upon themselves to distribute the device to loyal customers to test out. As soon as Amazon customers got ahold of the Echo, they realized how simple tasks could become even simpler with the help of Echo's voice assistant, Alexa.

Alexa has improved over time and now has over 12,000 skills, which makes her the most skilled voice assistant in the market. With the most recent Amazon Echo device, Echo Show, Alexa is able to use all her skills, as well as interact with the user through the screen.

In other Echo devices, Alexa is just able to answer with its programmed responses through the speakers. Now, Alexa will not only be able to respond through the speakers but also show certain things, like the current weather outside or a list of nearby restaurants that deliver.

One of the features that come with the Alexa upgrade is video calling. Users are now able to see one another through the 7-inch screen of the Echo Show. This feature is only available for Echo users though and not any other apps or devices.

Along with video calling, there's a feature called "Drop In." This feature allows people who are put on the "whitelist" to access a user's Echo Show camera whenever they want to see what the user is up to. The whitelist is a list of people the user has approved to use the feature. If the user is not comfortable with this feature, it can be disabled in the settings.

Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order on Amazon's website with a $100 discount. Devices are expected to ship out by the last week of June.