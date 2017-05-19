Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Affordable Tablets Updated With Alexa, Kids Edition

Amazon has expanded its tablet lineup to include the all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8. These tablets come with high-quality hardware and more features but with prices that won't break the bank. Best of all — these new tablets come with Amazon's intelligent personal assistant, Alexa.

AmazonA promotional image for the Amazon Fire HD 8.

The all-new Fire 7 tablet is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It features an improved 7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels and pixel density of 171 pixels per inch (ppi). It also comes with a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, better Wi-Fi connectivity and an eight-hour battery life.

Customers can choose from the 8 GB version ($49.99) or the 16 GB version ($69.99). Storage for both models can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Meanwhile, consumers can also opt for the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet, which comes with more premium specs than the Fire 7. It features an 8-inch high-definition display with a resolution of 1,200 x 800 pixels and pixel density of 189 ppi. Moreover, the tablet comes equipped with a quad-core processor, 50 percent more random-access memory (RAM) than the Fire 7 and a 12-hour battery life.

The Fire HD 8 is available with 16 GB ($79.99) or 32 GB ($109.99), with an option for 256 GB of expanded storage via a microSD card.

With Alexa's presence, users can gain quick access to audiobooks, games and music, among others. Similar to other devices, users can also ask Alexa to accomplish a variety of tasks such as playing a movie or TV series, providing weather updates, reading aloud news and the like.

Apart from the standard versions, Amazon has also introduced the Fire 7 Kids Edition ($99.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition ($129.99).

These tablets also come with a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which provides access to over 15,000 age-appropriate books, apps, videos as well as over 55,000 curated websites and YouTube videos. Other features include Parent Dashboard and Discussion Cards.

They also come with a kid-proof case, so parents won't have to worry about their children breaking or damaging the device. However, the Kids Edition tablets also come with a two-year guarantee, so in case the device does get broken, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.

The all-new Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Edition and Fire HD Kids Edition tablets are now available to pre-order with shipping to commence on June 7. Amazon is also offering a multi-pack option which allows customers to purchase three Fire tablets for 20 percent less.