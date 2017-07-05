Amazon Fire HD 8 Review: Tablet's Built-In Speakers a Major Selling Point

Amazon Many rave about how good the Amazon Fire HD 8's speakers are.

Despite coming with a relatively much cheaper price as compared to the iPad, Amazon 8-inch Fire HD continues to get the nod of many tablet users out there. While the device comes with many impressive features, tech pundits agree that its built-in speakers are definitely an advantage.

While there are some who prefer the Amazon Fire 7 to the Amazon 8-inch Fire HD for certain reasons, more and more people are discovering that the latter is actually just as good.

Although the Amazon 8-inch Fire weighs 28 grams more and 0.5 mm thicker than its previous version, which was released back in 2015, on the whole, there is not much of a difference between it and its predecessor.

Amazon claims that the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad Mini 4, and reviews claim that it is really easy to agree with the brand's claim. However, it is said that the best thing about the Amazon tablet is its speakers mounted on its side as it delivers clear and loud audio, considering the size of the tablet.

Because of its speakers, the Amazon 8-inch Fire HD is considered to be a good device for watching shows when one does not have the luxury of watching one via a bigger-screened device. Furthermore, as the Amazon tablet now comes with a voice assistant, Alexa, there is no denying that it is great companion for people who are always on the go.

On the other hand, while it is said that the Amazon 8-inch Fire HD's 720p screen is good, some believe that it is not great enough. Despite this though, it is said to be better than the Amazon Fire 7-inch as it offers good viewing angles, solid colors, and provides bright images when watched indoors.

The Guardian opines that, while the Amazon 8-inch Fire HD's screen is less impressive compared to a conventional e-reader, it is good enough for the said purpose. While the texts displayed on the screen are clear and sharp as well, they can become even more readable at night once the Blue Shade feature is turned on as the brightness of the screen is decreased.

For price less than $100, there is no denying that the Amazon 8-inch Fire HD is a steal for those looking for a high-quality tablet without having to bore holes in their pocket.