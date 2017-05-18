Amazon Fire TV Specs, Price News: Budget TVs Come With Voice Assistant Alexa

Amazon and budget TV brands, Element and Westinghouse, have partnered up to release Amazon Fire TV editions. The TVs will come with Amazon Fire's apps and games, with no additional box or stick needed. Plus, Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, will also be included.

Facebook/AmazonFireTV A promotional banner for Amazon Fire TV.

Alexa being included in the Amazon Fire TVs is exciting, but it won't work like it does on the Amazon Echo. With other devices that come with Alexa, users would just have to talk into thin air to get Alexa's attention. Meanwhile, with the Amazon Fire TVs, users will have to press a button on the remote and then say a command. Other than that difference, Alexa is still capable of responding to the same voice commands used for the Amazon Echo, like asking about the current weather.

For users who want to view channels, there's an option of connecting an HDTV antenna and unlike other devices similar to the Amazon Fire TVs, program information will also be shown with the help of Alexa. The voice assistant will be able to look up programs or actors from different sources and put it all together, making it easier to browse through desired channels.

Users who are looking for a TV with the best picture quality may look the other way when it comes to the Amazon Fire TVs because they do not support HDR. Having the HDR option will result in sharper images with brighter colors and contrast.

However, those who want a budget-friendly TV and don't mind going without HDR, the Amazon Fire TVs may be right for them. Amazon Fire TVs will range from $450 to $900, depending on the size of the TV. The smallest available size is the 43-inch, while the largest is the 65-inch.

Element's edition of the Amazon Fire TV is now available for pre-order on Amazon. It will be available for purchase in stores in June.

Westinghouse's edition of the Amazon Fire TV will also be available in June but won't be sold in the same stores as the Element edition.