Amazon Kindle Specs, Price Review: Which Kindle Is Right for You?

Amazon recently introduced its latest Fire HD 8 tablet. But should users exchange their old Kindles for this next-generation device?

Amazon Promotional image for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If it were up to Techradar to decide, the publication will not opt to upgrade from last year's Fire HD 8. While the publication lauds the device's improved speakers and battery life, it is against its reflective screen, its minor unnecessary upgrades, and its occasional lags.

The 2017 edition of the $80 portable device may be disappointing for Kindle users, as it is quite identical to last year's installment. Perhaps the only major update is the addition of Alexa support. Now, users can use the digital assistant to control Alexa-supporting gear from the tablet. In addition, tech enthusiasts can seek information from the virtual assistant.

The 2017 Fire HD 8 comes in black, canary yellow, marine blue, and punch red. It has 16 GB and 32 GB variants. According to Amazon, its best-reviewed Fire tablet offers 12 hours of battery life, an 8-inch display, and a microSD slot that can hold up to 256 GB of storage.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is currently available for $80.

For users who prefer the classic e-readers, the Paperwhite remains Amazon's best-selling Kindle. Now offered at $199.99, the device has a new higher-resolution display of 300 ppi. It has a built-in adjustable light that users can tweak according to the time of day. And unlike tablets, users do not have to suffer from screen glare with the Paperwhite. With a single charge, its battery life lasts for weeks.

Prime members have unlimited access to numerous titles, while non-members have access to a large selection with lower prices.

A cheaper alternative to the Paperwhite is the Amazon Kindle, which is priced $79. This Kindle also offers a touchscreen display but without a backlight. Its display, however, has a lower resolution, which is at 168 ppi. But it is lighter than the Paperwhite, weighing only 6.7 ounces.

The Kindle Voyage, Amazon's flagship e-reader, is the more expensive alternative. It has a feature called PagePress that allows users to turn the page without lifting a finger. It also has an Adaptive front light that changes based on ambient light. Its battery life lasts up to 10 weeks.

Voyage is available for $199.99.