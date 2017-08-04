Amazon Might Bring Virtual Reality to Kindle

Tech giants continue to tread down the road of virtual reality (VR). Each year, more and more opt to join the journey. And this time, Amazon might take part by bringing VR to its Kindle devices.

Amazon Amazon Kindle working on VR and AR

A recent job posting suggests that Amazon has plans to explore the field. The company is looking for a Software Development Engineer to join its Kindle team. While the usual skillset is being asked of engineers, Amazon is also hoping to find someone who has experience with one particular requirement — knowledge of multiplatform programming languages for 2D and 3D rendering.

Core Graphics, Skia, OpenGL, Direct3D, Metal, and others are tools often used in VR and augmented reality (AR) development. With such a requirement needed, many have been led to believe that Amazon is also trying to dabble with VR.

With the aforementioned tools, developers can create 3D objects that users can interact with. How they will incorporate VR into the Kindle platform, however, is the bigger mystery. Typically, AR applications require a camera in addition to a graphic processing ability, features that the standard Kindle devices do not have. Hence, AR might not be coming to the standard devices soon.

It could, however, be applicable to Kindle apps and the Amazon Fire tablets. But most likely, the VR aspect will not be as sophisticated as the ones produced by companies like Oculus. Nevertheless, it will definitely revamp the idea of ebooks.

To note, Amazon has yet to respond to the rumors. It has neither confirmed nor denied that it is incorporating VR into its Kindle devices. Tech junkies should take this with a grain of salt.

It seems like Amazon has yet to find the man for the job. The posting was reportedly made public in early 2016 and was reposted just a few weeks ago.

More updates should follow.