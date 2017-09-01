Amazon Music Unlimited News: Students Get Discounted Subscription Prices

Facebook/AmazonMusic Amazon Music Unlimited slashed down their prices to give discounts for students.

The music streaming service has made their subscriptions easily affordable to students by offering Amazon Music Unlimited for only $4.99 per month, which is a lot cheaper compared to the $7.99 charge for Prime Subscribers and the $9.99 monthly for non-Prime members, TechCrunch reports.

The price even gets better when students are eligible to become a Prime Student member in Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime Student subscribers can avail the subscription for only $6 for six months.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Music Unlimited also has its own intelligent assistant named Alexa that can help in searching the best music for students at any given moment.

Alexa can help students find the perfect songs when they want to stay focused on studying with a little bit of music. Students can just command "Alexa, play pop music for focusing" and the intelligent assistant will whip up the perfect playlist.

Students can also ask Alexa to whip up a playlist that can wake them up in the morning so they can go to class. They can do so just by asking Alexa to "play wake up music."

Another great feature about Alexa is that it can help students find out the name of the song that's been stuck in their heads for too long. Students can ask Alexa to play the song by singing it for her so that she can match it with the one that they're looking for.

Alexa can also help students keep updated with their favorite artists. They can ask her to play the latest song of their favorite music artist, and Alexa will play it out.

When students are feeling a little nostalgic, they can also have Alexa bring them back to their favorite hits from a certain time. They can just ask Alexa to play the songs of a certain music artist from a certain year, and the hits from that artist and year will be played.