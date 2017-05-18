Amazon New Fire Tablets 2017 Specs, Price Review: Amazon Launches New Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Tablets

Amazon has recently launched the latest installments to its Fire tablet series. For just about the same price, tech junkies can get an upgraded model.

Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 has a Kids Edition.

The 2017 Amazon Fire tablets come in four different colors — canary yellow, marine blue, punch red, and black. As per usual, the devices will be available in two size variants.

For $49.99, tech enthusiasts can opt to choose the Amazon Fire 7 that comes in an 8 GB model (4.5 GB usable) and a 16 GB (11.6 GB usable) unit. The tablet's storage capacity can always be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. The 7-inch display will have a 1024 x 600 resolution, while its battery life can last up to 8 hours. The price covers a 90-day limited warranty.

The Fire HD 8 is an 8-inch HD tablet with 1280 x 800 resolution. For $79.99 , consumers can choose between a 16 GB and 32 GB unit. The device has up to 12 hours of battery life for reading, surfing, among others. The warranty only covers 90 days.

Like preceding units in the Fire series, the 2017 device has a Kids edition. The Fire 7 Kids Edition has a 7-inch display with a 16 GB storage capacity. The Kid's version comes with a year's worth of subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited. Kids can enjoy up to 8 hours of screen time. For $99.99, the device comes with a protective case, but in case of accidents, the price covers a two-year warranty.

As for the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, the device costs $129.99. It basically has the same features as the Fire HD 8. However, it only comes in 32 GB. In addition, a protective case comes with the price, along with a two-year warranty.

Both Kids Edition tablets have three color choices for its protective case — blue, pink, and yellow.

The new tablet will be released on June 7.