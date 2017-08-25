Amazon Officially Picks Up 'Transparent' for Fifth Season

(Photo: Facebook/transparentamazon) Promotional banner for Amazon’s comedy-drama series “Transparent.”

It's official: "Transparent" is coming back for a fifth season at Amazon Prime.

The streaming network has commissioned a fifth season from the Jeffrey Tambor-led drama, according to TVLine. The renewal comes a month ahead of the season 4 premiere scheduled this fall.

The critically acclaimed drama's main cast members have signed on for the upcoming installment, including Tambor ("Arrested Development"), Jay Duplass ("The Puffy Chair"), Gaby Hoffmann ("Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus"), Amy Landecker ("Louie") and Judith Light ("Dallas").

Created by Jill Solloway, the half-hour program follows Tambor as the Pfeffermans' patriarch, Mort. He comes out to his family as transgender and starts to live as Maura. Light portrays the role of Maura's ex-wife Shelly, while their children are played by Duplass, Landecker and Hoffman. Solloway will continue as the series creator and executive producer for the show.

The dramedy has won several awards since its debut in 2014. Aside from winning two Golden Globes, "Transparent" also bagged eight Emmys, DGA and PGA awards, and a Screen Actors Guild award for Tambor.

"Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli," said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR for Amazon Studios, in a press release. "We're so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five."

Soloway also expressed her gratitude for Amazon Studios and the fans who continue to support the series. "We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex — in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all," she added.

The fourth season of "Transparent" premieres Friday, Sept. 22, while the fifth season is slated for a fall 2018 premiere on Amazon.