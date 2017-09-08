Amazon Prime 2017 New Releases, Movies, TV Shows for September: 'Transparent' Returns, Classic Films Included in Lineup

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian) Amazon signage is seen during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, September 15, 2014.

Amazon Prime is bringing a new slate of TV shows and films for the month of September.

Multiple streaming services are refreshing their movie and TV show selection this month. This means streaming service subscribers will have plenty of new choices for their viewing needs.

For the September schedule, one of the most anticipated programs to hit Amazon Prime is "Transparent." Starring Jeffrey Tambor, the series is now on its fourth installment and is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Sept. 22. Season 4 of the upcoming drama shows the Pfefferman clan as they travel to Israel to learn about their family history on a journey filled with political and spiritual meaning.

Also available for streaming the 1976 horror flick, "Carrie," "Wedding Crashers," "Dirty Dancing." Other notable additions in the lineup are the second season of "One Mississippi," which airs on Friday, Sept. 8, and the Amazon original film "The Lost City of Z." The Brad Pitt-produced film stars Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") and Robert Pattinson ("Twilight").

On Sept. 19, Amazon will be adding the animated comedy "Captain Underpants." Box-office hits such as "Wonder Woman" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will be aired on the same day as well.

Two freshman programs will be part of the schedule later this month: "Bronte Sisters" and "Falling Water." The first half of "Wishenpoof!" season 2 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26, along with the ninth season of "Unsolved Mysteries" hosted by Robert Stack.

Older films in the list include: "Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations," "The Hills Have Eyes 2," "Lars and the Real Girl," "Pumpkinhead," "The Last Godfather," "Wide Awake," "When I Saw You," "The Search for One-eye Jimmy" and "The Golden Child."