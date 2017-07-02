Amazon Prime Day 2017: Best Deals to Check Out in the 30-Hour Event

(Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol) The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France.

Amazon is going all out for the third year of its annual shopping bonanza, Amazon Prime Day. This year might just be the biggest one yet.

Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 10 and 11. The shopping event will run for 30 hours beginning 6 p.m. on the first day, during which customers can take advantage of a litany of amazing deals.

As the name of the occasion suggests, Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to members of its $99 Prime subscription program. Non-members can sign up for a 30-day trial and enjoy Prime Day and the benefits of the service.

The deals are expected to be announced the day before Amazon Prime Day begins, but the retailer giant has already revealed some promotions.

The first one includes a four-month membership on Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99. Normally $7.99 per month, this service allows users to enjoy ad-free streaming of millions of songs including new releases.

For Amazon Prime Day, the retailer is also giving away to users $10 that they can spend during the shopping event when they stream a Prime video for the first time on their television.

There are loads to choose from as Prime gives users access to a rich catalog of both new and old films and TV shows including Amazon's very own, "The Man in the High Castle." There are terms and conditions to take note of in availing this promotion.

Amazon Prime Day also gives members up to 40 percent discount on Kindle Unlimited membership, which offers access to a massive collection of books of all genres.

The shopping event will also be the perfect day to sign up for Audible. Usually priced at $14.95 per month, Prime members can enjoy the largest audiobook catalog for $8.95 per month for six months.

Last but not the least, Amazon Prime Day will also offer up to 35 percent discount on select food and household items in Prime Pantry.

Other perks include exclusive discounts and memberships to the online video game streaming site Twitch, unlimited photo storage and early access to limited time Lightning Deals. The best part is that Amazon also promises free two-day shipping so users can get their hands on their purchases as soon as possible.