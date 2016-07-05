Amazon Prime July 2017: 'Mr. Robot' Season 2, 'Star Trek' Movies Arrive

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Amazon signage is seen during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, September 15, 2014.

This month, Amazon Prime adds a number of movies and TV shows to its collection, including an entire season of "Mr. Robot" and several "Star Trek" films.

"Star Trek" is one of the most successful science fiction media franchises of all time. Its titles spread from the late '70s until today. In fact, a new "Star Trek" TV series - "Star Trek: Discovery" - will arrive later this year on CBS. Luckily, before that one premieres, Amazon Prime subscribers can binge-watch a long list of "Star Trek" feature films which were added into the streaming site since July 1.

The "Star Trek" installments now available on Amazon Prime include "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," "Star Trek IX: Insurrection," "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," "Star Trek VIII: First Contact," "Star Trek Vll: Generations," and "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

Other hit films that have been added since July 1 are the epic 1995 war-themed film "Braveheart." With Mel Gibson as the main character and Scottish hero William Wallace, the movie features the Scottish armies rallying against the English monarch in the search for freedom.

More familiar movies have been added since Friday, including "The Matrix Reloaded," the hit techno-thriller "Nerve" starring Dave Franco and Emma Roberts, the 1990 espionage-themed movie "The Hunt for Red October" and more.

Other films are also coming to Amazon Prime in the following days such as "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (July 4), "The Salesman" (July 6), "Our Kind of Traitor" (July 8), "Sliding Doors" (July 9), "Miss Sloane" (July 19), "Jeepers Creepers" (July 31) and several others.

As for TV shows, one of the most exciting additions is Sam Esmail's "Mr. Robot" season 2 on July 13. It features the story of a vigilante hacker (Rami Malek as Elliott) suffering from social anxiety and his alter ego's (Christian Slater as Elliott's late father) quest to punish the world largest conglomerate dubbed as E Corp.

The other new additions are first seasons of the shows "Salvation" (July 16), "Niko and the Sword of Light" (July 21), "The Last Tycoon" and "The Living and the Dead" on July 28.