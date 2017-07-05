Amazon Prime Exclusive Membership Discounted in the U.K.; 30 Hours of Deals on Amazon Prime Day

REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso The image features a worker preparing items for Amazon Prime delivery.

It has been confirmed that Amazon will host a Prime Day sale event, but this time, Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy huge deals for more than just a day.

According to Time, the Prime Day sale will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10, and will last for 30 hours. More than 100,000 deals will be offered to 13 countries and will be posted every five minutes all throughout the event.

Amazon has yet to announce what kind of deals these will be or what products will be offered with huge discounts during the event. It is also said that this year's Prime Day deals are going to be better than last year's.

Amazon Prime subscriptions, which include unlimited music and video streaming, early bird access to Lightning Deals, and two-day free-shipping, originally costs $99 per year or $10.99 per month. It also comes with a free 30-day trial.

Despite the Prime Day sale being already attractive enought to draw in new members, Amazon is currently running an exclusive membership discount in the U.K.

TechRadar reported that those who will subscribe for a new Amazon Prime membership in the U.K. will be paying only £59 rather than the usual £79 for a very limited time. There is also said to be a similar discount in the U.S., but it has not been specified.

According to the same report, those who have the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Fire TV Stick with voice remote devices will be able to avail of a similar deal by telling the device: "Alexa, sign me up to Prime."

IGN recently reported that new Amazon Prime members can get a $10 store credit on Prime Day by streaming their first Prime video on their TV. If a customer signs up for a one-month membership at $10.99 and then receives the $10 credit, it would be like paying only $0.99 for the membership.