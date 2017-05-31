Amazon Prime New Movies, TV Shows, June 2017: Films About History of Gun Crisis in America, Alien Experimentation, and More Coming

Amazon Prime will be updating its video library for the month of June. Subscribers to the streaming service will have access to a documentary on the gun crisis in America, a biopic on a horrifying alien experimentation, and a lot more films.

Facebook/MrMomMovie"Mr. Mom" is one of the new additions on Amazon Prime this June.

According to Vulture, one of the newest additions to Amazon Prime is Michael Moore's "Bowling for Columbine."

The film, which premiered in 2002, is a documentary about the American frenzy over firearms. The overall point of the film is to show how citizens of the U.S. see guns as a symbol of power.

Another addition to Amazon Prime concerns an account of alien abduction. "Fire in the Sky," directed by Robert Lieberman, tells the story of Travis Walton's abduction by aliens. The film features an adaptation of Walton's account of being taken and experimented on by aliens. It offers a scary awakening to the possibilities of extraterrestrial beings.

A new addition that will ease minds from the previously mentioned heavy films is "Mr. Mom."

The 1983 film "Mr. Mom" follows the story of Michael Keaton's Jack taking over the responsibilities of a stay-at-home mom, while his wife, Teri Garr's Caroline, goes out to work for their family's living in the advertising industry. This is one of the films that presented gender equality in the workforce early on.

Screenwriters Keaton and John Hughes were praised for "Mr. Mom" for shattering the perceptions of the American man's entitlement.

To check out the complete list of what's coming to Amazon Prime this June, subscribers can visit TVGuide.