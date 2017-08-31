Amazon Prime September 2017 Releases: 'The Lost City of Z,' 'Transparent' Season 4 and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian) Amazon signage is seen during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, September 15, 2014.

September will be a big month for Amazon Prime subscribers with the retail giant bringing in an exciting batch of movies and television series, old and new.

Amazon will start the month right with a litany of films including the iconic 1987 romance drama film "Dirty Dancing" and the romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers."

Other films dropping that day include the unforgettable 1976 Stephen King adaptation "Carrie," the Demi Moore drama film "Indecent Proposal" and other movies like "And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird" and "The Last Godfather."

In the following days, the Amazon Prime catalog will thicken with the addition of some recent movies like "Ben-Hur" from last year the newly released films "The Hunter's Prayer" and "Tubelight."

On Sept. 8, the second season of the Amazon original series "One Mississippi" will be available for viewing. The next day, subscribers can watch the 2016 crime drama "The Magnificent Seven."

Then, on Sept. 9, users can binge-watch classic shows such as the second, third and fourth seasons of "ReGenesis" and "The Ray Bradbury Theater," whose season 6 will be added.

The star-studded original Amazon movie "The Lost City of Z" will be added on Sept. 15 along with 1981 films like "An American Werewolf in London" and "Endless Love" in addition to the first season of the short-lived "Beauty and the Baker" among others.

Users can spend Sept. 22 by watching the latest season of Amazon's very own comedy series "Transparent." By Sept. 25, they can gear up for the upcoming season of "Falling Water" by binging the first season. "Bronte Sisters" season 1 will be added on that same day. Sept. 26 will see the arrival of "Wishenpoof!" season 2a.

To cap off the month, Amazon will also release the first episode of "Thursday Night Football" with a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Check the complete list here.