Amazon Prime Video July 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 9 New 'Star Trek' Titles Coming Next Month

The "Star Trek" movie franchise will be one of the highlights of new offerings for the July 2017 listing of Amazon Prime Video.

Twitter/AmazonVideoAmazon Prime Video offers 9 "Star Trek" films in July 2017

Based on the title listing posted in several reports, a total of nine "Star Trek" films will begin streaming on Amazon Prime next month, including "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock," "Star Trek 4: The Voyage Home," "Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier," "Star Trek 6: The Undiscovered Country," "Star Trek 7: Generations," "Star Trek 8: First Contact," and "Star Trek 9: Insurrection."

The new list of "Star Trek" titles will join "Star Trek Beyond," which was released in the June 2017 roster of Amazon's online streaming service.

Other notable titles that will be included in the Amazon Prime Video's July 2017 list include several classic films like "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly," "Braveheart," "Bull Durham," "Manhattan," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "Rosemary's Baby."

Also, the two "Matrix" sequels are coming out next month, including "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." It will also bring "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in the roster. All the said titles will be released on the first day of July.

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" starring Brad Pitt will also be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning July 4.

On the other hand, the online streaming service will also release the second season of USA Network's psychological thriller series "Mr. Robot" on July 13, as well as the first season of "Salvation" on July 16. The premiere seasons of Amazon Original series titled "Niko and the Sword of Light" and "The Last Tycoon" will be released on July 21 and July 28, respectively.

Other new TV shows will also be released on Amazon Prime Video as well, including the first season of "Snowfall" on July 5 and "Suits" season 7 and "The Strain" season 4 on July 7.

The complete list of new movie and TV show titles that will be released on Amazon Prime Video for the month of July 2017 can be viewed here.