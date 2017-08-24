Amazon Prime Video New Movies, TV Shows for September 2017

A few days from now, Amazon will be updating its Prime Video streaming for the month of September. Listed below are the best movies and TV shows coming to the platform next month.

"Transparent" returns to Amazon with new episodes.

Three highly anticipated Amazon Original Series and one Original Movie will debut on the streaming platform this September. Exclusive members of the service will be able to stream as well as download the titles with no additional cost.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series "Transparent" is returning to Amazon Prime with brand-new episodes. In season 4, the Pfeffermans will go into a spiritual as well as political journey when they delve deeper into the family history.

Also coming to the platform next month is the first half of the second season of "Wishenpoof." The animated series will be back with more of Bianca's magical adventures.

The second season of Tig Notaro's autobiographical comedy series "One Mississippi" is coming to Prime Video next month. Notaro directs and stars on the show as a version of herself in what is said to be the most difficult year of her life.

Another title coming in September that is based on real-life events is "The Lost City of Z," which stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson. It follows the life of British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam) who discovers evidence of an advanced ancient civilization. He disappears during an expedition searching for the lost city.

Apart from Amazon's Original content, the platform will welcome the additions of blockbuster hits like "Wedding Crashers" and action flicks like "Ben-Hur" and "The Magnificent Seven."

"Wedding Crashers" is among the list of titles that are coming on Sept. 1. "Ben-Hur" will be available starting on the following day, Sept. 2, while "The Magnificent Seven" will be added on the 9th.

Furthermore, football fans are in for a treat, as Amazon has partnered with the NFL, and has agreed to broadcast 10 Thursday Night Football games. The first of the series of games will air on Thursday, Sept. 28. The game will be between the Bears and the Packers.