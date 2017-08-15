Amazon Recalls Faulty Solar Eclipse Glasses and Issues Refund Ahead of Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Photo: Reuters/Beawiharta People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse on a beach in Ternate, Indonesia.

The announcement of the upcoming solar eclipse on Aug. 21 has definitely excited a lot of people with most of them even purchasing their own solar eclipse glasses. However, it looks like Amazon has once again come into the fire, and this time, it is about counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that people bought from their website.

It would appear that Amazon does care about the kind of products it sells online, and just recently, it issued a refund to several customers who bought unverified solar eclipse glasses from its website. Products such as "MASCOTKING Solar Eclipse Glasses 2017- CE and ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing -- Eye Protection" among many others have now been removed from the online shopping website.

Furthermore, Amazon also issued a recall of these solar eclipse glasses, but it also indicated that these glasses do not need to be returned to avail the refund.

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard," Amazon says in a statement.

Emails were sent out to the customers notifying them of the safety issues of the products they had purchased. But for those who did not receive such notifications, the answer to that would be because the product they have purchased is safe to use.

Solar eclipse glasses are an essential when viewing an eclipse. Having the right kind of eye protection is necessary when staring directly into the sun as is the case with eclipses. Faulty solar eclipse glasses can damage the eyes even when the sun is covered by the moon.