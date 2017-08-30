Amazon Starts Whole Foods Ownership With Up to 43 Percent Price Cuts

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Fruit is displayed at a Whole Foods store in New York City, U.S., August 28, 2017.

On Amazon's first few days of being the official owner of Whole Foods Market, they decided that they would make some price adjustments and lowered the products' cost by as much as 43 percent.

Amazon first announced its intention to acquire the Whole Foods supermarket chain in June. The latter is known for making their aisles and racks exclusive for products without artificial preservatives, colorings, or flavorings of any type which explains its name.

With the trend of choosing organic and healthier food options, there is no wonder why Whole Foods Market immediately became one of the preferred supermarkets for many Americans.

Recently, Amazon released another statement announcing that their acquisition of Whole Foods — which cost them $13.7 billion — was finalized on Monday. In the same statement, it declared its vision of "making Whole Foods Market's high-quality, natural and organic food affordable for everyone."

The company added: "Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come."

Immediately after signing the deal, the prices of several products in Whole Foods Markets have noticeably gone down. In a list prepared by Bloomberg based on the mid-town Manhattan Whole Foods store, the biggest price change was seen on organic Fuji apples which were now priced $1.99 per pound — 43 percent off from $3.49.

In the same store, Whole Trade bananas were now sold at $0.49 per pound from $0.79 — a 38 percent price cut. The prices of responsibly-farmed Atlantic salmon fillet and organic Gala apples have gone down by 33 percent so they currently cost $9.99 and $1.99 per pound, respectively.

Even the favorite grocery item organic avocados were now cheaper by 29 percent or $1.99 per pound instead of $2.79.

Meanwhile, one of the highlighted changes in Whole Foods Market was the addition of the popular voice-activated wireless speaker and smart assistant Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, which were both made available at discounted prices of $99.99 and $44.99, respectively.