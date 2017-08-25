Amazon 'The Tick' Releases Snapchat Game, 'Rooftop Rumble'

Amazon, in partnership with Snapchat, has been developing a mobile game to mark the debut of Ben Edlund's comic book spoof this Friday, Aug. 25.

Snap users can download the exclusive game titled "Rooftop Rumble" by activating the app, and pointing the camera at the blue and yellow icon of the Tick presented below.

Facebook/The Tick "Rooftop Rumble" now available on Snapchat

In terms of gameplay, it is quite similar to "Temple Run" or Nintendo's "Super Mario Run." Players will lead the character away from threats and hurdles as he runs endlessly forward.

An orchestral version of Green Days "Basketcase" will play in the background, while gamers lead the masked vigilante forward.

Den of Geek suggests to avoid Arthur and his lies. Much like the star in "Super Mario Bros.," he will make you fast and invincible for a given period of time. However, Arthur only does it long enough to drop players off a building.

The third and latest adaptation of "The Tick" will feature a slightly darker tone. The show will utilize a serialized format, in which most of the half-hour episodes end in a cliffhanger. Because of the format, Edlund is able to add more backstory into this adaptation.

As for the titular hero, the Tick, who will be portrayed by Peter Serafinowicz, will be the same cartoonish brawny and slightly brainy character that fans of the comic books are familiar of.

Serafinowicz will be joined by Griffin Newman who will play a neurotic accountant who is the Tick's first choice as a sidekick.

"The Tick" had a short run as a Fox series in 2001, which starred Patrick Warburton. Its animated version, however, had a better run.

The first six episodes of "The Tick" debuts on Friday, Aug. 25, on Amazon Prime Video. The second half of the series is slated to air sometime in 2018.