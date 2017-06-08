Amazon to Launch New Program Giving Discount to Low-Income Consumers

Online shopping has quickly become the go-to place for consumers nowadays due to the ease that it provides when it comes to making a purchase. However, not everyone has become aware of the many benefits online shopping has to offer. While low income isn't the only reason as to why people avoid e-commerce and online shopping, there are a lot of people who are still greatly affected by it. Thankfully, Amazon has found a new and exciting way to introduce online shopping to low-income consumers.

Facebook/AmazonAmazon will launch a program allowing a 46 percent discount on Prime membership for low-income consumers.

According to USA Today, Amazon will be launching a new program that would make their Prime service more affordable to low-income consumers, particularly those who get government assistance. This is a great big step for Amazon especially since they have been accused of elitism in the past plus they would also help a number of people become acquainted with the benefits that the Seattle-based company's premium members enjoy.

For the people who are eligible for the discount, they would be able save 46 percent more as they would only need to pay $5.99 a month for the premium membership rather than the $10.99 a month that regular customers have to pay. The yearly rate for those eligible for the program would be lowered to $72 instead of the yearly $99.

There are several benefits that Prime members get to enjoy especially for people who live far from shopping centers or those who don't have easy to access to transportation since Amazon offers free shipping to most of their products. Membership also allows free TV shows, movies and music via Prime Video and Prime Music.

Americans who hold EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards which are specifically used to disburse funds for people who have been granted government assistance. This is a step in the right direction for Amazon because they would be doing a great favor to a lot of people.