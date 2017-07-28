Amazon, Walmart or Costco: Which Grocer Offers the Cheapest Prices?

Price is a major factor for most shoppers and is often the basis for choosing which retailer they will buy from. Three major retailers namely Amazon, Walmart and Costco claim they offer the best deals for their customers but who among them offer the cheapest prices?

Which retailer offers the cheapest price?

Time pitted the three retailers against each other to see which one is the cheapest option for shoppers. Comparisons were made by purchasing a number of items from each retailer and evaluating their individual price as well as the overall cost of the purchase.

Unfortunately, results were inconclusive with most products' prices staying pretty much the same across the board. This means that choosing the right retailer is highly dependent on each shopper's needs.

Amazon, Walmart and Costco all have an ace up their sleeves, making them ideal for one particular type of shopper. So instead of giving a one-size-fits-all approach, matching a shopper with a retailer seems to be a more efficient way to decide where to shop.

For those who want variety along with low prices, Amazon remains supreme. The huge selection of items available coupled with low delivery costs, the e-commerce giant is for shoppers who love to compare products before buying them.

Walmart, on the other hand, offers lower prices than Amazon on many staples but loses out on variety. For those who buy goods on a regular basis, Walmart offers a much better deal on most household items.

But if low prices are the top priority, then nothing comes close to the prices offered at Costco. Products are 17 to 19 percent cheaper than Amazon in both the physical stores and on their website. However, the bulk sizes offered are not for everyone and will only work for those who shop on a monthly or bi-monthly basis.

Among these retailers, however, Amazon is the only one who hasn't embraced traditional brick-and-mortar stores given its focus on e-commerce. However, that is expected to change with its acquisition of Whole Foods and the company is projected to be the top U.S. grocer by 2030.

This comparison highlights one thing about today's shopping needs. With the fast-paced lifestyle most Americans live today, the price goes hand-in-hand with convenience. And more often than not, shoppers are willing to spend more if it means a more convenient shopping experience.