Amazon's Alexa Beats Google Assistant in Skills Acquired in Past Months

REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa Amazon's Alexa beats other voice assistants.

If there is anything about technology that a lot of people have reaped benefits from, it is the fact that each advancement offers accessibility. An example of this can be seen in smartphones where Apple's Siri can do tasks for their owners. In a recent report, it was revealed that right now, the voice assistant that has garnered the most skills does not come from Apple, Google, or Microsoft. It is actually Amazon's Alexa.

According to Voicebot, Amazon's Alexa in the U.S. has officially passed the 15,000 mark after just reaching 7,000 back in January. Considering the fact that the Alexa is different from every country, the count only includes the number of skills found in the U.S. version.

Google Assistant does not refer to the skills the same way that Amazon's Alexa does. Instead, it is referred to as Voice Apps, and right now, the current count at the end of last month is only at 378. Microsoft's Cortana is too far behind to be concerning competition at 65. Given the gap, reports reveal that the skill growth was 37 times fast for Amazon's Alexa as compared to Google Assistant.

Aside from taking the throne in the world of accessibility, Amazon is also set to offer sweet deals in the next few days. The company will be hosting a Prime Day sales event when people could enjoy more than 100,000 new deals, Amazon says.

The Prime Day of this year begins on July 10 and will last for a total of 30 hours. It kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT and will end on July 12, 3 a.m. EDT. The sales and deals will be available in over 13 countries. The company has been enthusiastic in promoting the event, and fans can expect big discounts on devices as well as subscriptions. So for people looking to get a cheaper price on what they need, their wallets better be ready on July 10.