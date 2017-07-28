Amazon's 'Comrade Detective' News: Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Provide Voice-Over Performances

Amazon's online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will welcome new shows this August, including the Cold War spoof "Comrade Detective" starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (JGL).

YouTube/Trailers Promos Teasers "Comrade Detective" debuts this Aug. 4 on Amazon Prime.

Before anything else, Tatum and JGL will only participate in "Comrade Detective" through voice-overs. While they provide the English voices, Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici star as Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu.

"Comrade Detective" is set in 1983. It is the country's longest-running series, produced in the 80s in the midst of the Cold War Hysteria. The police show was used not only as a means to entertain citizens but also to educate and promote Communist ideals.

The first season of the show will come with six episodes. It follows the detectives' investigation behind the murder of their fellow officer, Nikita Ionesco. Along the way, the pair discovers greater evils, ones that attempt to destroy the country. In this Communism-fueled propaganda, Capitalism is the greatest enemy.

Apart from Tatum and JGL, the star-studded voice cast for "Comrade Detective" include Jenny Slate, Chloe Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, and John Early. Oscar winners Kim Basinger and Mahershala Ali have also signed onto the show.

Gatewood and Tanaka will serve as executive producers alongside Rhys Thomas, Tatum, and the Free Association Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Andrew Schneider, Ravi Nandan, and John Hodges.

"Comrade Detectives" will premiere on Amazon Prime this Aug. 4. The entire first season of the show will be available for streaming by then.

On a different note, Amazon Prime will see three other premieres in August. These include the satirical superhero series "The Tick," the animated "Lost in Oz," and the Emmy award-winning stop motion show "Tumble Leaf."