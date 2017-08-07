Amazon's 'The Romanoffs' News: 'Mad Men' Alums Christina Hendricks, John Slattery Reunite With Creator Matt Weiner

There will be a "Mad Men" reunion on Amazon's upcoming series, "The Romanoffs." Christina Hendricks and John Slattery will be working together again as part of the new show's cast. Matt Weiner is the creator of both series.

According to Deadline, "Mad Men" lead star Jon Hamm is also being eyed to join "The Romanoffs" but his casting is still under negotiations. Hendricks and Slattery's casting, however, is confirmed.

Weiner plans to make eight episodes of "The Romanoffs" for the streaming platform. The stories won't follow a serialized or recurring plot. Every episode of the show will be a standalone, according to reports.

"The Romanoffs" will be based on the members of Russia's royal family who ruled for five generations until 1917. It will follow various characters in the present day who believe they are blood-related to the czar.

"We're at a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are," Wiener said when the show was first announced in March. "There's great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs."

Also joining the cast are Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet and Marthe Keller. Aside from writing, Weiner will direct all episodes, which have been planned for streaming in 2018.

Czar Nicholas II of Russia, his wife Alexandra and their five kids were exiled, executed and murdered after the Bolsheviks took the throne in 1917. A legend surrounding one of the Romanoff children, Anastasia, continues to be talked about today. It has been said that Anastasia escaped execution and gained a new identity.

Weiner developed his idea around "The Romanoffs" after doing the final season of "Mad Men" on AMC. The Emmy-winning drama series, which was about a Manhattan advertising agency in the 1960s, aired from 2007 to 2015.