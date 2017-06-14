Amber Heard and Elon Musk Dating News: Tesla Founder and Actress's Romance Reportedly 'Getting More Serious'

Amber Heard's romance with Elon Musk is more than just a "casual relationship," a source close to the duo revealed.

Reuters/Stefano RellandiniActress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

After packing on the PDA during an Australian getaway with the Tesla founder in May, Heard was spotted with her rumored new beau again while having lunch in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the pair dropped by Sweet Butter on Friday to grab a bite together. An onlooker told the publication that Heard and Musk were "very friendly" and appeared to be "happy" while they were at the restaurant. Musk paid for their meal and he was "pretty chatty" with the service crew because it was his first time at the restaurant and he was asking questions regarding the menu.

"They are getting more serious," a source close to Heard and Musk told the publication. "It's definitely not a casual relationship. That's not Elon. He doesn't do anything casually." The insider also confirmed that Musk is exclusively dating Heard and they love spending time with his kids.

REUTERS/James Glover II Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, July 26, 2016.

Heard made headlines earlier this year when she and Johnny Depp filed for legal separation, while Musk had also gone through two divorces. He was married to Canadian author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008 and they share five sons: Damian, Kai, Saxon, Xavier, and Griffin. His second marriage was to Talulah Riley of "Westworld" fame, but they eventually divorced in 2016.

Heard was in Australia last month to film scenes for her upcoming DC movie "Aquaman" opposite Jason Momoa. Musk made sure to visit his rumored girlfriend in Sydney. In late May, Heard posted Instagram photos of her visiting the Sydney Opera House with Musk and his children.

While the pair has yet to officially confirm their relationship, all signs are certainly pointing to the fact that they are indeed an item.