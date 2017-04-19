Amber Heard and Elon Musk News: Couple Wants to 'Settle Down,' Says Heard's Father

Amber Heard may be newly divorced, but she is apparently already "making plans" to remarry, according to her father.

Reuters/Stefano Rellandini Actress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish Girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 5, 2015.

A few months after the finalization of her divorce from 53-year-old Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, the 30-year-old actress is reportedly "serious" with her new relationship with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

During an interview with Grazia magazine, Heard's father, David, revealed that the actress was already prepared to "settle down" with Tesla's CEO.

"Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married," he explained to the magazine, as reported by the Daily Mail. "One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that."

Heard and Musk were first linked to each other last summer as they were spotted on several occasions in London and Miami. At that time, the actress had already parted ways with now-ex-husband Depp after 15 months of marriage.

Heard and Depp tied the knot back in February 2015 and separated more than a year later amid allegations that Depp was abusive towards his now-ex-wife. Two months after that, "The Danish Girl" actress was seen with Musk at the Delano South Beach Hotel in Miami.

As for Musk, he also recently got divorced after his second marriage with Talulah Riley ended for good at the end of 2016. They were married in 2010 and again in 2013. Before that, the businessman was married to Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008.

Contrary to the statement of Heard's father that the couple is ready to settle down, a source close to Musk said, "They have no plans to get married," noting that Heard is currently in Australia shooting "Aquaman" for the next six months.

Depp has not publicly commented on Heard's new relationship, while the actress has so far continued to keep her romance with her billionaire boyfriend largely off social media.