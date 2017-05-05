Amber Heard, Elon Musk Dating Rumors: Musk and Heard's Relationship Takes Off

Following rumors that something romantic has been going on between "Aquaman" actress Amber Heard and billionaire technology mogul Elon Musk, recent reports suggest that the two have indeed taken their relationship to the next level.

REUTERS/James Glover IIElon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, July 26, 2016.

A source told People that the two have been spending a lot of quality time together recently and have been getting to know each other very well. "Elon and Amber are already very serious about each other. She spends a lot of time at his house and is very comfortable there. Amber's also gotten to know his kids and spends time with them as well," the source said.

The source also revealed that Musk often takes Johnny Depp's ex-wife on romantic dinner dates and hangs out with her in Malibu, adding that he seems to be happier now. Previously, it was reported that he gave Heard a brand new Tesla as a gift on their first date.

Recently, the billionaire and philanthropist was also spotted with the actress where he had a lipstick mark on his cheek. He also posted a photo of him and Heard on his official Instagram account and captioned the photo, "Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @Amberheard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms."

Although more active in his businesses and philanthropic works, Musk acts in cameo roles in some Hollywood flicks. Rumors about the Tesla and Paypal founder dating Heard surfaced soon after the latter's divorce from Depp. He reportedly got interested in her when he made a cameo appearance in the 2013 flick "Machete Kills," which also featured the actress.

In 2016, the technology mogul decided to romantically pursue her following reports about her split from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. The source said Musk got even more interested in Heard when the actress started playing hard to get.