Amber Heard Finally Opens Up About Split From Elon Musk

Despite their recent breakup, Elon Musk and Amber Heard are still friends.

Reuters/Stefano Rellandini Actress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

The "Friday Night Lights" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about her split from Musk. She posted a series of images showing the words "Give," "Love" and "Joy" spelled out with red roses placed around a swimming pool.

"Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time," Heard wrote in the caption. "In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."

News of the estranged couple's split broke over the weekend, with a source claiming that the reason for their breakup was their different priorities. Speaking to Us Weekly, the insider said, "The timing wasn't good for them."

Musk spends most of his time working on new projects for Tesla and SpaceX, while Heard is in Australia until October to film her upcoming movie "Aquaman." The actress reportedly feels that her career is just beginning, making it difficult for her to "settle with him."

Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, decided to make their relationship public through social media. The former couple posted photos on their respective Instagram profiles featuring the tech billionaire with a visible lipstick kiss-mark on his cheek. They were later seen on numerous outings together.

Heard made headlines last year when she ended her 15-month marriage to Johnny Depp. Musk, on the other hand, has been married twice before his relationship with Heard. The business magnate has six children: Nevada Alexander, Xavier, Saxon, Griffin, Damian and Kai.