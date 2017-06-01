Amber Portwood and Matt Baier Breakup Rumors: 'Teen Mom OG' star Hints at Split From Fiancé in New Tweet

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood and Matt Baier's relationship might be over for good.

Facebook/teenmomAmber Portwood in a promotional sneak peek photo from MTV's "Teen Mom OG."

Following weeks of back and forth, it looks like Amber has already made up her mind about her relationship with Matt. "Ready to move forward and be the woman I've always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now," Amber posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Their alleged breakup might be the reason why Matt will reportedly not appear in the upcoming "Teen Mom OG" season 6B Reunion special. The said episode is scheduled to be filmed this weekend in New York City. A source told Radar Online that Matt "could always change his mind" but so far, he is not expected to be in the reunion.

Another source confirmed to the media outlet that Amber and Matt called it quits sometime this week. However, it's possible that they could still reconcile since they have already faced several obstacles in the past.

"They broke up again, but [Amber Portwood] has a hard time saying no to [Matt Baier]," the insider said. "She knows he has nowhere to go if she kicks him out"

Amber and Matt first met in 2014. After connecting with each other online, Matt decided to leave his home in Massachusetts to stay with Amber in Indiana. The reality star shares her home with her 8-year-old daughter with former boyfriend, Gary Shirley. A few months after living under one roof, the pair eventually became engaged.

Two days before Amber's tweet, Matt told PEOPLE that his wedding with Amber has not been called off. He clarified that they just wanted to keep details about their wedding "very personal and private" instead of letting the public know about it.

In August 2016, the pair had initially called off their wedding after Amber found out about Matt's past mistakes, including failing to pay child support for his secret biological children.