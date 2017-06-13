Amber Portwood and Matt Baier Split News: 'Teen Mom' Star Confirms Breakup with Former Fiance

Amber Portwood has reportedly broken up with fiance Matt Baier.

Facebook/TeenMomFeatured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood.

The two have booked their wedding venue for Nov. 13, according to Radar Online, but their controversial relationship has received yet another blow that caused Portwood and Baier's messy split in this week's episode of "Teen Mom OG."

Despite revealing that their relationship has improved since their Puerto Rican vacation, Portwood decided to call off the wedding and dump her fiance when she found out that Baier gave co-star Catelynn Lowell drugs.

"We're in New York to do press for the show and Cate was having a lot of anxiety," she explained. "I found out Matt gave her a Xanax and I'm freaking out because he shouldn't have any if he's clean."

Baier apologized, but Portwood was not quick to forgive his actions. He also explained that although he used to have a drug problem, he is not back on that road again, and the reason he had Xanax was because a friend gave it to him just in case Portwood needed it on the plane. It ended up that it was Lowell who needed it instead.

According to InTouch Weekly, Portwood confirmed the breakup during an Instagram livestream. When a fans asked if they were still together, she said, "Do you see him in my bed?"

She also said during the livestream that she "has no man," but because of her ongoing contract with "Teen Mom," she did not give any further details.

After the breakup, Portwood reportedly spent the weekend with former boyfriend Gary Shirley and their daughter.

It also looks like she is not getting back together with Baier soon as she posted a cryptic message on Twitter that said "no more wasting time," which made fans hope that it was meant for her problematic fiance.

"Teen Mom OG" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.