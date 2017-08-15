Amber Portwood Dating News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Gives Details on New Boyfriend

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood.

A few months following her breakup with fiance Matt Baier, "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood seems to have already moved on as she gets cozy with a new beau in Indiana.

Just recently, Portwood was caught on camera kissing a tall mystery man with a cowboy hat. This was said to have taken place during the filming for the upcoming season of MTV's "Teen Mom OG."

The video spread like wildfire on the internet, and not long after, she received social media backlash as followers accused her of moving on too fast.

Although most of her fans disliked Baier, a lot of them thought that she was rushing into a new relationship. One commenter reportedly said that Portwood should have stayed single for a little longer and that she should focus on herself and her child, Leah.

However, being one that tends to speak out her mind, the 27-year-old MTV star took to Twitter to defend herself from all the hate she was getting.

She tweeted, "There's nothing wrong with dating over 3 months after breaking up with someone... crazy how people judge and are so quick to talk s**t?"

Portwood also revealed that her new beau is 33 years old as a response to a fan who said that she was dating an "older man."

On the other hand, there were also a lot of people who supported her choices, saying that she deserves to be happy as well. "All that matters is that you are happy, respected, and loved. You know what is best for you. Congrats," a fan said as a response to her tweet.

Meanwhile, her ex, Baier, also had something to say about the news. He recently discussed it with E! News, but it looks like he is not as affected by it as people would have thought.

"All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe," he told the news outlet. "We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn't trade them for anything," Baier added.

He also added that if ever Portwood needed him for anything, he would just be a phone call away.