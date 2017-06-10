Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham Feud News: 'Teen Mom OG' Co-Stars' Fight Intensifies Due to Cease and Desist Letter

The feud between "Teen Mom OG" co-stars Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood is far from over, as proven by the cease and desist letter that the former sent to the latter.

Facebook/teenmom A promotional image for "Teen Mom OG."

In an interview with Us Weekly, Abraham reveled that she sent Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier a cease and desist letter so they will stop bothering her.

"I sent them a cease and desist so they need to leave me out of their books, out of their interviews, and I don't want anything to do with them," she stated.

People obtained the letter that was sent on May 16, saying that Portwood was declaring "false and defamatory statements" about Abraham in public and it has been happening for quite some time already.

Abraham also revealed that the couple is just jealous of her achievements despite her efforts to be friends with them for the longest time. She claimed in a previous interview with Us Weekly that Portwood and Baier were trying to imitate her when they received an offer to do a sex tape for Vivid Entertainment.

"They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails," she added. "I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It's sad how hard Amber tries to be me."

However, Portwood told E! News that she has not yet read the letter that was forwarded to her by her lawyer.

"Not only am I unaware of any cease and desist being sent, it's also rather unnecessary," she stated. "I have no interest in discussing Farrah or having any dialogue with her or her legal team. I'd strongly prefer she keep my name out of her mouth altogether."

Abraham and Portwood last saw each other during the filming of the reunion special of "Teen Mom OG" season 6 together with other co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout as well as the show's mediator Dr. Drew Pinsky in New York City over the weekend. One of the topics that they talked about during the reunion was the ongoing feud between the two.

MTV airs "Teen Mom OG" season 6 every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.