Amber Portwood News: Devastated After Learning Boyfriend's Restraining Orders

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood's relationship took an unfortunate turn when she learned that her new beau was served two restraining orders by previous girlfriends.

Facebook/teenmom Promotional image for 'Teen Mom OG'

After RadarOnline obtained the two restraining orders against Andrew Glennon, he told the publication how the reveal has affected their relationship.

"This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart," Glennon, 33, shared. "She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air."

Glennon apologized for not coming out with the truth. He said that he feels like an idiot for not coming clean in the first place.

"I know I can be the man she's been waiting for, I've been waiting for her in my life, and we both had to go through some real life experience to realize that. Our love is real, and I want to see it through."

He also asked fans for forgiveness. Like their followers, he hopes that they would work through their issues.

As reported by Radar, Glennon was slapped with a restraining order in Oct. 2013. His girlfriend of three years filed when he kept showing up uninvited.

As stated in the protective order, Glennon let the air out of his girlfriend's tire when she asked him to leave. Even then he continued to show up at her office during her birthday. He delivered flowers under a fake name.

The restraining order expired in Oct. of 2016.

Glennon was hit with another restraining order in 2015 but the case did not push through when they both failed to appear in court.

According to this ex-girlfriend, Glennon kept leaving e-mails, messages, and phone calls after they broke up. He also showed up uninvited in their home, at work, and at bus stops.

Amber's beau, however, maintains his innocence. He said that growing up with three sisters, he would never consider stalking or harassing women.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27.