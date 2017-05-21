Amber Portwood News: October Wedding With Long-Time Fiancé is 'On Hold'

The October wedding of "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood and fiancé Matt Baier has reportedly been put "on hold" again.

Facebook/teenmomAmber Portwood in a promotional sneak peek photo from MTV's "Teen Mom OG."

According to PEOPLE's source, even if Portwood and Baier have called off the wedding, they are still living under one roof. She reportedly wanted to see their relationship get really better before the exchange of vows.

Portwood and Baier are yet to confirm or deny the reports.

Meanwhile, a source also told E! News that being constantly in front of the camera for the reality show plus a whole lot of online news have made things more difficult for the couple and have "added extra pressure."

"They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed," the E! News' source added.

Portwood and Baier had been engaged since March 2015. However, their relationship has always encountered struggles along the way and wild gossip is making it worse. At one point, she was rumored to have been physically abusive to him but the latter quickly dismissed those reports and said they are "completely false."

In a recent episode of "Teen Mom OG," Portwood did not look excited when she went shopping for wedding gowns. Instead of happy tears, she appears uncomfortable and said, "I'm ready to get out of this (gown). Get me out of this. Now."

Later on, she opened up to her friend Annette, who was with her while she looked for a wedding gown, and said that she wanted to be with her fiancé just like how Annette has been with her partner for 30 years now. However, Portwood expressed that she still finds it hard to completely trust Baier.

Apart from her rocky relationship, Portwood has been struck with one problem after another. The reality star has recently revealed that she was re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

Her condition requires her to be under heavy medication which led her to decide not to have kids anymore because "it would mess up the fetus."

See Portwood on "Teen Mom OG" which airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.