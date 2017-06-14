Amber Portwood News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Cancels November Wedding With Matt Baier?

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood is rumored to have called off her upcoming November wedding with her fiancé Matt Baier after a major altercation that happened in New York City.

Facebook/teenmom A promotional image for "Teen Mom OG."

According to reports, Portwood was fuming mad at Baier after she discovered that he gave her co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax. It is claimed that Portwood freaked out because she believes that her fiancé should not have the pill if he is no longer hooked on illegal substances.

However, Baier explained that the Xanax was given to him by a friend so he could give it to Portwood in case she needs it on the plane. He also claimed that he is no longer taking any drugs.

This is not the first time that Portwood reportedly broke off their engagement. According to Radar Online, the reality TV star ended their relationship in May after her fiancé reportedly failed a lie detector test to determine if he was cheating on her.

Despite the touted wedding cancellation, Portwood explained in an interview with E! News that she and Baier were still trying to make their relationship work. They are also reportedly still living together in the same house.

"We're working things out. We're working on our issues," the mother-of-one stated. "That's all that needs to be said."

A source revealed that the couple just put their engagement on hold at the moment, but they are still trying to sort out their relationship.

"They've both been open about their personal struggles, but hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed," the source explained.

On the other hand, Lowell clarified on Twitter that she never took the Xanax that was supplied to her by Baier, but she decided to keep it so she could show it to Portwood.